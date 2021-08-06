 
Friday Aug 06 2021
Friday Aug 06, 2021

Dr. Dre’s homeless daughter has been ‘reaching out to dad for help’
Dr. Dre’s homeless daughter LaTanya Young has been attempting to reach out to her dad for help, since “I'm out on the streets.”

She got candid about it all during her interview with the Daily Mail and was quoted telling the outlet, “Ive been working in a warehouse and doing Uber Eats and DoorDash. My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it's just me.”

“I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse.”

She also claimed, “I'm homeless and I've been reaching out to my dad for help. His lawyer has said that my dad doesn't want to help me because I've spoken about him in the press.”

Before concluding she added, “People label me as a millionaire's daughter so they don't understand why I'm working. It makes me want to crawl under a rock... I'm out on the streets.”

