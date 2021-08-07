Police arrest man over hit-and-run that killed actor Lisa Banes

An arrest has finally been made in the scooter hit-and-run that took the life of actor Lisa Banes earlier this year.

A 26-year-old individual identified as Brian Boyd was taken into custody on Thursday, according to CBS News and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to yield to a pedestrian, per the New York Police Department.

According to sources cited by the Daily Post, patrol cops had identified Boyd from a wanted poster after which the arrest was made.

Banes was known best for roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail.

The actor was rushed to the hospital in New York City on June 4 after she was struck in a hit-and-run.

She was enroute to a dinner party near Lincoln Center before meeting her wife when an individual on a red and black motorcycle “with no plate” struck her at 6:30pm, reported The New York Post.

The driver ran a red light and continued north bound when Banes had the right of way when she was run over in a crosswalk at West 64th and Amsterdam Ave.