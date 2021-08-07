 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Police arrest man over hit-and-run that killed actor Lisa Banes

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Police arrest man over hit-and-run that killed actor Lisa Banes
Police arrest man over hit-and-run that killed actor Lisa Banes 

An arrest has finally been made in the scooter hit-and-run that took the life of actor Lisa Banes earlier this year.

A 26-year-old individual identified as Brian Boyd was taken into custody on Thursday, according to CBS News and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to yield to a pedestrian, per the New York Police Department.

According to sources cited by the Daily Post, patrol cops had identified Boyd from a wanted poster after which the arrest was made.

Banes was known best for roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail.

The actor was rushed to the hospital in New York City on June 4 after she was struck in a hit-and-run.

She was enroute to a dinner party near Lincoln Center before meeting her wife when an individual on a red and black motorcycle “with no plate” struck her at 6:30pm, reported The New York Post.

The driver ran a red light and continued north bound when Banes had the right of way when she was run over in a crosswalk at West 64th and Amsterdam Ave.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears dad says he discussed placing singer back in mental institution

Britney Spears dad says he discussed placing singer back in mental institution

Jake Gyllenhaal baffles fans after admitting he doesn't believe in bathing regularly

Jake Gyllenhaal baffles fans after admitting he doesn't believe in bathing regularly
Ryan Reynolds gushes over 'talented, multi-hyphenate' wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds gushes over 'talented, multi-hyphenate' wife Blake Lively

Royal expert reveals new things about Prince Harry's memoir

Royal expert reveals new things about Prince Harry's memoir
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on way to rebuild and repair their relationship

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on way to rebuild and repair their relationship
Billie Eilish continues winning streak as her Happier Than Ever tops UK albums chart

Billie Eilish continues winning streak as her Happier Than Ever tops UK albums chart
Game of Thrones' The Mountain shows off his power ahead of fight with British rival Eddie Hall

Game of Thrones' The Mountain shows off his power ahead of fight with British rival Eddie Hall
Victoria Beckham shares naturally beautiful selfie, looks unrecognizable in off-duty style

Victoria Beckham shares naturally beautiful selfie, looks unrecognizable in off-duty style
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fulfil Princess Diana's desire by moving to US?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fulfil Princess Diana's desire by moving to US?
Names of famous people who have acted on Meghan Markle's plea revealed

Names of famous people who have acted on Meghan Markle's plea revealed

Rihanna sizzles in black outfit as she appears with pals in NYC after becoming billionaire

Rihanna sizzles in black outfit as she appears with pals in NYC after becoming billionaire
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' winning hearts: Video

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's rendition of 'I Get a Kick Out of You' winning hearts: Video

Latest

view all