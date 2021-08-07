 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
Web Desk

Kathy Griffin returns home after getting lung removed amidst cancer battle

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

American comedian Kathy Griffin has been discharged from hospital and has returned home following a successful lung surgery amidst her battle with cancer.

The 60-year-old comedian had her lung removed after she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer earlier this week.

Taking to Twitter, Griffin revealed that she was welcomed back home by her canines.

“Home from the hospital and greeted by my board certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack,” she wrote alongside a video.

Griffin is a trailblazing comedian whose first album For Your Consideration, released in 2008, was the first by a woman to debut at the top of the Billboard comedy charts.

She went on to release five more albums, and has appeared in multiple films and television shows throughout her stand-up career.

But in 2017 the award-winning performer posed with a prop depicting then-president Donald Trump's severed, bloodied head.

Though she rapidly back-pedaled and apologized, the stunt cost her a job with CNN and united conservatives and liberals in outrage.

