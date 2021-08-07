KPL 2021: Shan Masood appointed Bagh Stallions captain

Shan Masood appointed Bagh Stallions skipper.

MUZAFFARABAD: Left-hand batsman Shan Masood has been appointed the captain of the Bagh Stallions in place of Shadab Khan, who is not available to the franchise due to his engagements with the national squad.

This was announced by the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) franchise in a statement issued Friday.

“Shan takes charge as the team's icon player announced before, Shadab Khan, is not able to participate in the League,” the Bagh Stallion said.

Welcoming his appointment as the skipper, Shan said, "It's an honour for me that the team management has considered me for this opportunity. Leading the Bagh Stallions in the Kashmir Premier League should be a great experience with many local and new players participating and I look forward to the challenge."

Shan made his Test debut for Pakistan back in 2013 against South Africa and his debut innings of 75 runs against the likes of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander, put the world at notice with his diversity and skill in the field.



Since then, he has gone on to play 25 Tests for Pakistan in which he has scored 1378 runs with five centuries and six fifties. He owns a unique record of scoring three consecutive 100+ scores in Tests for Pakistan.

“Shan's strong batting technique and experience make him an ideal prospect in a fast-paced T20 scenario and with a versatile leadership style to match,” the franchise said.

In his 71 T2Os, he has scored 1582 runs at an average of 23.61 with the best score of 103* and 8 fifties.