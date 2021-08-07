Kendall Jenner celebrates boyfriend Devin Booker’s win in Olympics

Kendall Jenner on Saturday celebrated beau Devin Booker and USA team win against France in the final of men's basketball tournament in Tokyo.



Kendall was super excited as Devin Booker won his first Olympic gold medal.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of USA basketball team after they defeated France at Saitama Super Arena, with a gold medal emoji.

Booker scored two free throws and played a total of 22 minutes in the gold medal game while captain Kevin Durant led the team in scoring with 29.

Kendall and the Phoenix Suns basketball player started dating in April 2020, but they did not officially confirm it till February this year.

The couple made their romance Instagram official on this Valentine's Day.

They also celebrated their one-year anniversary in June.