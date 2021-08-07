Anoushay Abbasi finally gets Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan TV actress Anoushay Abbasi on Saturday finally received her coronavirus vaccine.



The Tootay Huway Per actor took to Instagram and shared her adorable photo while receiving the jab.

Anoushay Abbasi, who is an avid social media user, got her Covid-19 vaccine at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

She posted the photo with caption “Finally got that jab #thatjab”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Anoushay Abbasi after she posted her photo.



Hira Mani dropped a simple heart-eyed emoticon in the comment section.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Anoushay Abbasi was last seen in drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil, that also stars Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf in the lead roles.