 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Anoushay Abbasi finally gets Covid-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Anoushay Abbasi finally gets Covid-19 vaccine
Anoushay Abbasi finally gets Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan TV actress Anoushay Abbasi on Saturday finally received her coronavirus vaccine.

The Tootay Huway Per actor took to Instagram and shared her adorable photo while receiving the jab.

Anoushay Abbasi, who is an avid social media user, got her Covid-19 vaccine at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

She posted the photo with caption “Finally got that jab #thatjab”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Anoushay Abbasi after she posted her photo.

Hira Mani dropped a simple heart-eyed emoticon in the comment section.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Anoushay Abbasi was last seen in drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil, that also stars Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf in the lead roles. 

More From Showbiz:

Newly engaged Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri pose for singer's family wedding

Newly engaged Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri pose for singer's family wedding

Aiman Khan taken aback by beautiful Attabad Lake: 'My Pakistan'

Aiman Khan taken aback by beautiful Attabad Lake: 'My Pakistan'
Mahira Khan swirls in yellow floral lehanga choli for breathtaking snaps

Mahira Khan swirls in yellow floral lehanga choli for breathtaking snaps
Yo Yo Honey Singh responds to ‘false and malicious’ allegations by his wife Shalini Talwar

Yo Yo Honey Singh responds to ‘false and malicious’ allegations by his wife Shalini Talwar
Zahid Ahmed shares his opinion on marriage after ‘Prince Charming’ release

Zahid Ahmed shares his opinion on marriage after ‘Prince Charming’ release
Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani remembers father on his 6th death anniversary

Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani remembers father on his 6th death anniversary
Hania Aamir shares a lengthy post to respond to social media trolls

Hania Aamir shares a lengthy post to respond to social media trolls
Kareena Kapoor shares rare photo with sons Taimur, Jeh ahead of book release

Kareena Kapoor shares rare photo with sons Taimur, Jeh ahead of book release

Sarah Khan blushes in pregnancy glow for Falak's new photos

Sarah Khan blushes in pregnancy glow for Falak's new photos
Aiman Khan cherishes family time in 'new fav place' from Hunza

Aiman Khan cherishes family time in 'new fav place' from Hunza
Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed-starrer short film ‘Prince Charming’ is out now

Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed-starrer short film ‘Prince Charming’ is out now
Naimal Khawar, son Mustafa twin in white in this adorable throwback photo

Naimal Khawar, son Mustafa twin in white in this adorable throwback photo

Latest

view all