entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Kim Kardashian matches Balenciaga outfits with Kanye West,kids for Donda event

Kim Kardashian attended ex-husband Kanye West's second Donda listening event in an all-black body-hugging Balenciaga.

On Thursday, the mother-of-four coordinated her outfits with children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 for the rapper's 5th studio album event.  

The Skims founder also accessorized her look with sunglasses,  gray gloves, and a matching Balenciaga face mask.

The event, that took place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, was crowded with fans of the rapper.

Take a look:



