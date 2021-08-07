Kanye West providing Donda attendees covid-19 vaccines

American rapper and songwriter Kanye West has officially decided to offer Donda listeners free covid-19 vaccination services.

The news was announced via the Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s official Twitter account.



Their official statement read, “We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm”

This reported change of heart comes shortly after Kanye publically blasted the initial vaccination drive back in 2020 by dubbing it an alleged ‘paralytic’.

Per Yahoo Entertainment, the singer was quoted telling Forbes back in 2020, “It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we're going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious.”

“They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven.”