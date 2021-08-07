 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West providing Donda attendees covid-19 vaccines

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Kanye West providing Donda attendees covid-19 vaccines
Kanye West providing Donda attendees covid-19 vaccines

American rapper and songwriter Kanye West has officially decided to offer Donda listeners free covid-19 vaccination services.

The news was announced via the Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s official Twitter account.

Their official statement read, “We are offering Pfizer vaccines to fans attending tonight's listening party. Vaccines will be offered in sections 340-347 until 9:30pm”

This reported change of heart comes shortly after Kanye publically blasted the initial vaccination drive back in 2020 by dubbing it an alleged ‘paralytic’.

Per Yahoo Entertainment, the singer was quoted telling Forbes back in 2020, “It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we're going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious.”

“They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven.”

More From Entertainment:

Lauren Price, the boxer interviewed by Prince William on her birthday, books her place in Olympic final

Lauren Price, the boxer interviewed by Prince William on her birthday, books her place in Olympic final

Expert who wrote Meghan Markle is rude about royal family says nobody justifies Duchess' behavior

Expert who wrote Meghan Markle is rude about royal family says nobody justifies Duchess' behavior

'It's a wrap on Supergirl': Melissa Benoist thanks fans and cast

'It's a wrap on Supergirl': Melissa Benoist thanks fans and cast

Kate Middleton says she's honoured to be part of photography exhibition at Imperial War Museums

Kate Middleton says she's honoured to be part of photography exhibition at Imperial War Museums
The Weeknd drops Disco style track titled ‘Take My Breath’

The Weeknd drops Disco style track titled ‘Take My Breath’
Kate Middleton shares a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton shares a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte
Kim Kardashian matches Balenciaga outfits with Kanye West,kids for Donda event

Kim Kardashian matches Balenciaga outfits with Kanye West,kids for Donda event
Paris Hilton hosts screening for celebrity friends ahead of new TV show

Paris Hilton hosts screening for celebrity friends ahead of new TV show
Royal family issues warning to 'unpredictable' Harry, Meghan: 'Extremely damaging'

Royal family issues warning to 'unpredictable' Harry, Meghan: 'Extremely damaging'
Shocking reunion with Eugenie can steer Meghan, Harry back into royal family

Shocking reunion with Eugenie can steer Meghan, Harry back into royal family

Reconciliation with William not on the cards as Harry focused on 'survival'

Reconciliation with William not on the cards as Harry focused on 'survival'
Kendall Jenner celebrates boyfriend Devin Booker’s win in Olympics

Kendall Jenner celebrates boyfriend Devin Booker’s win in Olympics

Latest

view all