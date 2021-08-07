The Weeknd drops Disco style track titled ‘Take My Breath’

Hollywood star The Weeknd has officially dropped his officially shared his official Disco style track named Take My Breath.

The Giorgio Moroder-inspired track showcases an underground rave decked out completely with a strobe-lit aesthetic.

The music video (MV) for this single features the singer walking down an orange hallway in a full leather ensemble, industrial silver jewelry and a skinny tie.

In the later half of the song, he finds himself in the strobe-lit rave, being suffocated by a woman on the dance floor with her braids, and gets dagged by her hair straight into an underpass.

Check it out below:

The singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) spoke to GQ magazine ahead of the release of his single and admitted that this song is something “I’ve always wanted to make”.





