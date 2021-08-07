 
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

'It's a wrap on Supergirl': Melissa Benoist thanks fans and cast

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Its a wrap on Supergirl: Melissa Benoist thanks fans and cast

Melissa Benoist on Friday shared a picture with her "Super Girl" co-stars as she announced the wrap-up on the hit TV series.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "[T]hank you for an incredible 6 year—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week. that’s a wrap on Super Girl."

Super Girl returns for the final season on Tuesday, August 24. The series is based on the DC Comics character Supergirl, created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino with Melissa Benoist in the title role. Supergirl is Superman's cousin and one of the last surviving Kryptonians. 

