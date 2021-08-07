Lauren Price, the boxer interviewed by Prince William on her birthday, books her place in Olympic final

Lauren Price Team GB’s Lauren Price, the Welsh boxer interviewed by Prince William on her 27th birthday, will fight Li Qian of China for Olympic middleweight gold on Sunday.



The athlete on Saturday said "Booked my place in the OLYMPIC FINAL. I’ll box China tomorrow at 0645 UK time."

She added, "want to thank each and everyone of you that have supported me this far along this unreal journey."

Prince William recently interviewed Team GB boxer Lauren Price at Kensington Palace to chat about her extraordinary life story and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Their interview was also shared on the official Instagram account "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".

William was praised by royal fans for making the athlete comfortable and called "a natural interviewer".







