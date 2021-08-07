 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Lauren Price, the boxer interviewed by Prince William on her birthday, books her place in Olympic final

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Lauren Price, the boxer interviewed by Prince William on her birthday, books her place in Olympic final

Lauren Price Team GB’s Lauren Price, the Welsh boxer interviewed by Prince William on her 27th birthday, will fight Li Qian of China for Olympic middleweight gold on Sunday.

The athlete on Saturday said "Booked my place in the OLYMPIC FINAL. I’ll box China tomorrow at 0645 UK time."

She added,  "want to thank each and everyone of you that have supported me this far along this unreal journey."

Prince William recently interviewed Team GB boxer Lauren Price at Kensington Palace to chat about her extraordinary life story and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Their interview was also shared on the official Instagram account "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".

William was praised by royal fans for making the athlete comfortable and called "a natural interviewer".



More From Entertainment:

Expert who wrote Meghan Markle is rude about royal family says nobody justifies Duchess' behavior

Expert who wrote Meghan Markle is rude about royal family says nobody justifies Duchess' behavior

'It's a wrap on Supergirl': Melissa Benoist thanks fans and cast

'It's a wrap on Supergirl': Melissa Benoist thanks fans and cast

Kate Middleton says she's honoured to be part of photography exhibition at Imperial War Museums

Kate Middleton says she's honoured to be part of photography exhibition at Imperial War Museums
Kate Middleton shares a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton shares a sweet photo of Princess Charlotte
Kanye West providing Donda attendees covid-19 vaccines

Kanye West providing Donda attendees covid-19 vaccines
Kim Kardashian matches Balenciaga outfits with Kanye West,kids for Donda event

Kim Kardashian matches Balenciaga outfits with Kanye West,kids for Donda event
Paris Hilton hosts screening for celebrity friends ahead of new TV show

Paris Hilton hosts screening for celebrity friends ahead of new TV show
Royal family issues warning to 'unpredictable' Harry, Meghan: 'Extremely damaging'

Royal family issues warning to 'unpredictable' Harry, Meghan: 'Extremely damaging'
Shocking reunion with Eugenie can steer Meghan, Harry back into royal family

Shocking reunion with Eugenie can steer Meghan, Harry back into royal family

Reconciliation with William not on the cards as Harry focused on 'survival'

Reconciliation with William not on the cards as Harry focused on 'survival'
Kendall Jenner celebrates boyfriend Devin Booker’s win in Olympics

Kendall Jenner celebrates boyfriend Devin Booker’s win in Olympics
William and Kate skip lavish breaks as duo prepares to become King and Queen

William and Kate skip lavish breaks as duo prepares to become King and Queen

Latest

view all