Dixie D'Amelio addresses inspiration for new track ‘Psycho’

Singer and TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio recently weighed in on the true inspiration behind her brand new track titled Psycho.

The singer wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, "I just love visual lyrics. I love something that I can hear and then totally set a scene. And I feel like 'Psycho' really does that.”



"I definitely took a lot of inspiration from times I have gone psycho and went into a deep dive. Who is this girl? Who are you talking to?”

Her detective skills are things Dixie has done often for her friends, “We will find out every single girl this guy's talking to in under 15 minutes, and I feel like most girls can do that. We have a special FBI talent.”

