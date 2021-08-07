Prince Harry issued warning: ‘Karma will hit him in LA’

Prince Harry recently got called out for making the allegedly ‘vile and disgusting’ decision to move away from the royal family.



This claim has been brought forward by famed model Caprice Bourret who is famous for her work with Vogue, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Maxim, FHM, and the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated.

She put the prince on blast while talking with OK! Magazine and admitted, “He’s lived a privileged life, in a castle with people giving him what he wants or needs and giving him protection.”

“He’s over in LA where the only way he can make money or be relevant is ratting on his family, which is absolutely vile and disgusting.”

“When I moved out there for two years as an adult in the entertainment industry, I loved it initially, and then my soul was being eaten alive, because it’s soulless.”

During the course of her interview she also issued a warning, and admitted, “People are self-obsessed and I saw myself changing. In England, Harry has his true friends and his family does love him and I think he will eventually get sick of it and miss his home.”

All because “It’s so superficial out there and soulless. His family love him and they don’t know what to do. But trust me karma comes back and will hit him and it already is.”