 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Aug 07 2021
By
Reuters

Ban vs Aus: Australia bounce back to win fourth T20 against Bangladesh

By
Reuters

Saturday Aug 07, 2021

Cricket - Fourth Twenty20 International - Bangladesh v Australia - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - August 7, 2021. Australias Ashton Turner and Andrew Tye walk towards the pavilion after winning the match plays. — Reuters
Cricket - Fourth Twenty20 International - Bangladesh v Australia - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - August 7, 2021. Australia's Ashton Turner and Andrew Tye walk towards the pavilion after winning the match plays. — Reuters

Australia's Andrew Tye and Mitchell Swepson delivered a spirited bowling performance as the tourists defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in the fourth Twenty20 international on Saturday to record their first win in the five-match series.

Bangladesh took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series with Friday's 10-run victory in Dhaka. The final match will be played on Monday at the same venue.

Tye (3-18) and Swepson (3-12) restricted Bangladesh to 104-9 as the hosts lost three players, including skipper Mohammad Mahmudullah to a duck, with opener Mohammad Naim top-scoring with 28 runs.

The Bangladesh bowlers fought hard to defend the measly total but Australian Dan Christian's 15-ball 39 coupled with team mate Ashton Agar's run-a-ball 27 helped the visitors seal the contest with an over to spare.

More From Sports:

Following shock Barcelona exit, Messi to hold news conference on Sunday

Following shock Barcelona exit, Messi to hold news conference on Sunday
KPL: 'Lovely to be here,' Herschelle Gibbs says after landing in Pakistan

KPL: 'Lovely to be here,' Herschelle Gibbs says after landing in Pakistan
KPL 2021: Overseas Warriors to bat first against Muzaffarabad Tigers

KPL 2021: Overseas Warriors to bat first against Muzaffarabad Tigers
Arshad Nadeem hailed by Maryam Nawaz for superb effort at Tokyo Olympics

Arshad Nadeem hailed by Maryam Nawaz for superb effort at Tokyo Olympics
KPL 2021: Watch Shahid Afridi's 'typical' knock

KPL 2021: Watch Shahid Afridi's 'typical' knock
WATCH: Wahab Riaz makes spectacular debut at The Hundred

WATCH: Wahab Riaz makes spectacular debut at The Hundred
Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for 'unreal' effort at Tokyo Olympics

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for 'unreal' effort at Tokyo Olympics
KPL 2021: Bagh Stallions beat Kotli Lions by five wickets

KPL 2021: Bagh Stallions beat Kotli Lions by five wickets
KPL 2021: Pakistani ‘Malinga’ enthralls all with fiery pace

KPL 2021: Pakistani ‘Malinga’ enthralls all with fiery pace
KPL 2021: Shan Masood appointed Bagh Stallions captain

KPL 2021: Shan Masood appointed Bagh Stallions captain
Herschelle Gibbs arrives in Azad Kashmir

Herschelle Gibbs arrives in Azad Kashmir
Pak vs NZ: PCB to ask NCOC permission to allow spectators in stadiums

Pak vs NZ: PCB to ask NCOC permission to allow spectators in stadiums

Latest

view all