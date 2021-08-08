Elton John becomes a fan of BTS, sings Permission to Dance

 
Korea's k-pop boy music band BTS has an ever-growing fan base impressing music lovers from across the globe. Their fans include a wide variety of people - from common men to celebrities. The latest to jump into the wagon of their fans is multiple Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Elton John.

The Korean music band's latest song Permission to Dance has triggered a challenge that has taken the internet by storm. And, everyone seems carried away by the viral trend.

Elton John also dropped a video grooving to BTS' hit song, Permission to Dance after the band leader, RM, gave a shoutout to the legendary singer on Twitter. RM mentioned a line in the track actually paying tribute to the legendary singer.

Dropping a video of himself on the official BTS Twitter handle with a shoutout to Elton John, RM captioned it, “When it all seems like it’s wrong Just sing along to @eltonofficial #PermissionToDance .”

Elton John posted the video on his official YouTube channel. He captioned it, “When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bangtantv #permissiontodance .”

Besides, the singer shared a video to his official Twitter handle. He is seen singing the Korean music band's Permission to Dance song. He captioned the post, “When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind @BTS_twt #permissiontodance ,” while saying in the video, “Thanks BTS. Love to the ARMY.” 

Enjoy BTS' latest MV Permission to Dance here:


