Bollywood rejoices after Neeraj Chopra wins gold for India at Tokyo Olympics

India’s javelin throw champ Neeraj Chopra was basking in glory of his Olympic win after he pocketed the gold medal in the Javelin Throw final on Saturday.

The athlete was congratulated by a string of Bollywood celebrities after his spectacular performance in the Olympics.

Anushka Sharma took to her social media and wrote: “And a gold comes home!! You make the entire country so proud Congratulations Neeraj Chopra (sic).”

Ajay Devgn too lauded the 23-year-old as he wrote: “Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You’ve made your parents & India proud. Can’t tell you how happy I am. This is awesome #NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics (sic).”

Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter: “HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! Kudos to @Neeraj_chopra1 for the first-ever athletics gold medal at #TokyoOlympics. @WeAreTeamIndia #Cheer4India (sic).”

Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet and numerous other stars all applauded the athlete for bringing home gold.