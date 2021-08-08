 
Kit Harington says he became suicidal after enduring ‘traumatic’ experiences

Kit Harington said he became sober after he weathered ‘traumatic’ experiences involving alcohol
British actor Kit Harington is opening up about his past battle dealing with suicidal thoughts and depressive bouts.

During a new interview with The Times, the Game of Thrones actor, 34, said he became sober after he weathered ‘traumatic’ experiences involving alcohol.

He said that since the end of the HBO hit show, he has been through “some pretty horrible stuff” which led to him feeling like a “bad and shameful person.”

“And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change,’” he added.

Upon being asked whether he became suicidal at any point, Harington said: “I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things.”

He went on to hope that him opening up about his struggles will “maybe help someone, somewhere,” adding that he does not wish to be “seen as a martyr or special.”

“I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good,” he shared. 

