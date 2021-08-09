 
Monday Aug 09 2021
Monday Aug 09, 2021

Dwayne Johnson unveils ‘Mana Mobile’ taco tour for essential workers

Dwayne Johnson kicks off his ‘Mana Mobile’ taco truck tour for essential workers from coast to coast.

Dwayne Johnson has officially started off a Mana Mobile taco tour from coast to coast to serve essential workers risking it all on the frontlines with covid-19.

The star announced the news via an Instagram post that reads, “GET READY AMERICA we’re officially kicking off our GREAT AMERICAN MANA MOBILE ROAD TOUR”.

“We’re going COAST TO COAST serving FIRE STATIONS, HOSPITALS, MILITARY BASES and more, the most DELICIOUS 3 Types of Tacos My famous French Toast w/ Teremana infused syrup And AMZING @teremana cocktails”.

“And here’s the best part…. ITS ALL FREE. That’s right, to all our first responders, military men, women and families and front line health care workers - your money is no good with me - ITS ALL FREE.”

The post concluded with a heartfelt note of gratitude, “THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DO and THANK YOU DENVER for bringing the MANA!”

Check it out below:

For those unversed, per Johnson’s official website, the “Mana Mobile is the rolling envoy for Teremana Small Batch Tequila visiting towns, communities, and cities across the country, to Bring the Mana to America. The Mana Mobile will visit main streets, military bases, fire stations, & more.”

Its route started all the way from Los Angeles and worked its way up to Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illanoi and is currently make its way past Washington DC, with a few stops in Kansas and Colorado for good measure.

The truck’s route can even be monitored from Johnson’s official Teremana website.

