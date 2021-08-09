 
Monday Aug 09 2021
Web Desk

BTS' RM explains the real message behind 'Permission to Dance'

Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

BTS’ RM recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the true message they wanted to spread across the globe with the Permission to Dance single.

RM got candid about it all during his interview with Buzzfeed News, there he not only dished over the Permission to Dance music video (MV) but also revealed “the message we wanted to convey at this moment, right now.”

He was quoted telling the outlet, We wanted to tell everyone that you don’t need permission to dance, and this message itself is bright and energetic.”

“We’ve been delivering our honest emotions and thoughts through music for the past eight years, and ‘Permission to Dance’ is also one of those manifestations.”

