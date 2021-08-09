Katie Price shares distressing scenes of her life in new video

Katie Price, who recently underwent a series of cosmetic surgery procedures in Turkey, documented her latest round of enhancements on her YouTube channel.



The video shows the former glamour model crying out in agony after waking up from excruciating cosmetic surgery.

Katie, in new video she shared on her channel, is wheeled into a recovery room with her head completely bandaged up after the partial facelift.

The 43-year-old is heard crying out in sheer agony and shakes uncontrollably as the nurse removes the drips from her arm.

‘I feel sick,’ she remarked at one point, while also explaining that her eyes were shut because it was ‘easier’ than keeping them open.

Katie Price was feeling positive about the surgery, stating: ‘It’s all good, I probably don’t look it.’ The reality star added that she was ‘one million percent happy I done it’.