 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe seen grinning ear to ear in touching post

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe seen grinning ear to ear in touching post

Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe had a great fun as they appeared together in a silly, smiling shot in new picture.

The 45-year-old actress and her 21-year-old 

In the post shared by Witherspoon's 21-year-old sweetheart to her Instagram on Saturday, the mother-daughter duo could be seen grinning ear to ear as the Legally Blonde actress holds half a lime up to her eye.

"​​Margarita anyone?," Phillippe captioned the post.

"Margaritas for Everyone!" Witherspoon commented shortly after.

Beautiful star Witherspoon shares Ava, a student at UC Berkeley, and 17-year-old Deacon with actor Ryan Phillippe, whom she was married to for nine years. The two were given joint custody of their daughter following the split.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West tries to persuade Kim Kardashian with his heart-melting songs

Kanye West tries to persuade Kim Kardashian with his heart-melting songs
Meghan Markle hurts emotions of her father

Meghan Markle hurts emotions of her father
Selena Gomez opens up on her life before fame

Selena Gomez opens up on her life before fame
Katie Price shares distressing scenes of her life in new video

Katie Price shares distressing scenes of her life in new video
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion share good news with fans one year after 'WAP

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion share good news with fans one year after 'WAP
Dwayne Johnson reminisces over ‘Jungle Cruise’ success that’s ’20 years in the making’

Dwayne Johnson reminisces over ‘Jungle Cruise’ success that’s ’20 years in the making’
BTS’ Jimin, RM revel what helped them power through covid-19 lockdown

BTS’ Jimin, RM revel what helped them power through covid-19 lockdown
BTS’ RM explains the real message behind ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS’ RM explains the real message behind ‘Permission to Dance’
BTS’ Suga addresses ‘inspirational relationship between BTS, ARMYs

BTS’ Suga addresses ‘inspirational relationship between BTS, ARMYs
Dwayne Johnson unveils ‘Mana Mobile’ taco tour for essential workers

Dwayne Johnson unveils ‘Mana Mobile’ taco tour for essential workers
Ertugrul's Sultan Aladdin actor Burak Hakki's Facebook account hacked

Ertugrul's Sultan Aladdin actor Burak Hakki's Facebook account hacked

Prince Harry blasted for ‘playing the victim card’

Prince Harry blasted for ‘playing the victim card’

Latest

view all