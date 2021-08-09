Princess Eugenie shares unseen childhood photos with Princess Beatrice on her 33rd birthday

Princess Eugenie shared a heartfelt birthday note for elder sister Princess Beatrice, who turned 33 on Sunday.



Taking to her personal Instagram handle, Princess Eugenie delighted the royal fans with childhood photos of Princess Beatrice to wish her a very happy birthday.

Sharing a montage of stunning photos with the sister, Eugenie said “Happy Birthday to my big sissy.. BeaBea you are sensational and I have loved every minute watching you be brave and true...and you...and now a mummy to be :) #iloveyou.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the royal fans.



Earlier, Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took to Facebook-owned app and shared a never-before-seen photo with his wife with a sweet note to wish her on 33rd birthday.

He wrote “Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart” followed by a heart emoji.



