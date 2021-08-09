 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Kit Harington touches on ‘pretty traumatic’ addiction struggles

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Kit Harington touches on ‘pretty traumatic’ addiction struggles
Kit Harington touches on ‘pretty traumatic’ addiction struggles

Hollywood actor Kit Harington recently wore his heart on his sleeve and addressed his “pretty traumatic” struggles with addiction.

The two-time Emmy nominee revealed the extent of his struggles and was quoted telling The Sunday Times, “Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol.”

“You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person. And you feel that there's no way out, that's just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, 'No, I can change'.”

“One of my favourite things I learnt recently is that the expression 'a leopard doesn't change its spots' is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots. I just think that's the most beautiful thing. It really helped.”

“That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life."

More From Entertainment:

Take a look at Halsey's baby Ender's nursery

Take a look at Halsey's baby Ender's nursery
Dwayne Johnson dishes on ‘absolute chemistry’ with ‘Jungle Cruise’ co-stars

Dwayne Johnson dishes on ‘absolute chemistry’ with ‘Jungle Cruise’ co-stars
Adele in talks for Las Vegas Residency: source

Adele in talks for Las Vegas Residency: source
Kit Harington admits battling suicidal thoughts: 'Felt like a shameful person'

Kit Harington admits battling suicidal thoughts: 'Felt like a shameful person'
Miley Cyrus reveals she created an 'alter ego' when starring in Disney show

Miley Cyrus reveals she created an 'alter ego' when starring in Disney show
Lucy Hale apologises to sister after choosing to remove matching tattoo

Lucy Hale apologises to sister after choosing to remove matching tattoo
Harry's PR team under pressure amid fears Duke 'is being seen as a joke'

Harry's PR team under pressure amid fears Duke 'is being seen as a joke'

Royal family members fear to be axed with Charles' ascension to the throne

Royal family members fear to be axed with Charles' ascension to the throne
R&B singer R Kelly heads to trial on sex abuse charges

R&B singer R Kelly heads to trial on sex abuse charges
Why Dwayne Johnson will not be part of this Hollywood trend

Why Dwayne Johnson will not be part of this Hollywood trend
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion tease on collaboration as single WAP turns 1

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion tease on collaboration as single WAP turns 1

Camila Cabello showers love on Shawn Mendes on his birthday

Camila Cabello showers love on Shawn Mendes on his birthday

Latest

view all