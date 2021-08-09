Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lost £15m since royal split: source

Experts recently analyzed the total amount of money Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost out on since walking away from the royal family.



The financial report has been unveiled by royal commentator Daniela Elser and in her piece for News.au.com she crunched out the total figure.



The piece titled Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lost $22million (£15.8m) since leaving the Royal Family, started off by revealing the expensive add-on’s that come with the couple’s Montecito mansion and claimed, it “came replete with two saunas and a Japanese tea house next to a koi pond. Just what every runaway Prince needs.”

She also went on to say, “The Sussexes’ purchase of the property was a landmark event for both Harry and Meghan, the first home either of them had ever owned.”

“For the Duke, it was also the first time he had ever had to personally foot the bill to put a permanent roof over his own head.”

“In Harry’s first 35 years, up until Megxit, his living expenses had been pretty much looked after by the Royal Family, followed by the Army, and then the Royal Family again.”

“Take this all together – their new home deposit, household running costs, how much Duchy of Cornwall cash they have given up, and having to repay the costs of Frogmore – and the sum totals $22.45 (£16.2) million.”

“That’s a whole lot of dough to have to find every year to keep the lights on and the family in hot and cold running bodyguards.”