Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Lucy Hale announces plans to remove matching tattoo: ‘I’m sorry sis!’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Hollywood actor Lucy Hale recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her plans to have her matching tattoo with sister Maggie removed.

The Pretty Little Liers star got candid over it all in an Instagram Stories post.

The post showcased the duo standing side by side showing off their matching inks.

While Hale had her shirt ridden up to show off the tattoo, her sister Maggie stretched out her hand and showed off a similar one.

The post also included a caption that read, “I’ve made her get tattoos with me (I’m sorry Maggie I’m getting this one lasered off)”

