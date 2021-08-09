 
Monday Aug 09 2021
Kate Middleton warned to avoid Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 project

Kate Middleton has officially been given warnings by countless royal experts who fear over her possible future involvement in Meghan Markle’s 40 x 40 birthday project.

The warning has been issued by a voter poll of 14,334 people that was held between August 5 - 9.

According to the general public to spoke to Express, “Catherine should give Markle a very wide berth and not get involved with her self-promotional schemes.”

“She already does great things on behalf of our Royal Family. Stay clear Catherine is my advice, but I expect she will anyway as she is a smart lady.”

For those unversed, there are currently a handful of people already voicing their support for the Duchess’ birthday project, including Princess Eugenie, Hillary Clinto, Stella Maccartney, Deepak Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Edward Enninful, Sofia CARSON, Gloria Steinum, Stacey Abrams, Tessy Ojo and even Gabrielle Union.

