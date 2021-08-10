 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Reuters

Jennifer Hudson got ultimate 'Respect' when Aretha picked her to star in biopic

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Hudson had weekly phone calls with Aretha Franklin before her death
Hudson had weekly phone calls with Aretha Franklin before her death

Jennifer Hudson says she is nervous and excited for people to see “Respect,” her personal tribute to the late Aretha Franklin in which she was cast for the role by the Queen of Soul herself.

Franklin, who died in 2018 at age 76, handpicked Hudson, an Oscar winner for “Dreamgirls,” to play her in the biographical movie that arrives in theaters on Friday.

The new film, the second screen project this year to tell Franklin’s remarkable story, focuses on the challenges of her life from a child in her father’s gospel church choir through domestic violence and alcohol addiction as she finds worldwide fame.

Hudson, 39, who sang at Franklin’s funeral, said she felt the two had a lot in common.

“Our faith – that’s one. I didn’t realize she had the tragedies that she had in her life – that as well,” Hudson said. The film, she said, is “from the heart, and it’s a tribute to Miss Franklin, and I hope in the best possible way.”

Hudson had weekly phone calls with Franklin before her death, and the singer stressed that she wanted her faith to be the main theme of the movie.

“That was her base and premise, and that was the most important thing to me to remind everyone of and keep the context of throughout that process,” Hudson said.

Director Liesl Tommy said Franklin’s darker moments were a key part of her journey.

“You can go to any church and listen to any choir and there’s astounding voices. But she had something different. And that was her ability to bring emotionality to her songs, to her storytelling,” Tommy said.

“You had to understand – her trauma is what led to her triumph,” she added

“Respect” also stars Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron and Marlon Wayans.

British actress Cynthia Erivo played Franklin in the limited TV series “Genius: Aretha” that was released in March and which earned her an Emmy nomination.

More From Entertainment:

Could Prince Charles’s ascension to throne bring an end to the monarchy?

Could Prince Charles’s ascension to throne bring an end to the monarchy?

Melissa McCarthy opens up about working with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Melissa McCarthy opens up about working with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
'Stranger Things' producer offers 'antidote' to misery with blockbuster 'Free Guy'

'Stranger Things' producer offers 'antidote' to misery with blockbuster 'Free Guy'
Royal solidarity may go out the window in Harry and Meghan's Palace war

Royal solidarity may go out the window in Harry and Meghan's Palace war
Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of rapping her at 17

Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of rapping her at 17
Prince Andrew sued by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre over sexual abuse

Prince Andrew sued by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser Virginia Giuffre over sexual abuse
Prince Harry was afraid of his appearance in Meghan's 40th birthday video

Prince Harry was afraid of his appearance in Meghan's 40th birthday video
Jennifer Lopez to wow fans with her performance at NYC event

Jennifer Lopez to wow fans with her performance at NYC event
Billie Eilish delights fans as she adds another extra date to her 2022 UK tour

Billie Eilish delights fans as she adds another extra date to her 2022 UK tour
Johnny Depp to be honored with Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp to be honored with Donostia Award at San Sebastian Film Festival

Bella Hadid showcases her toned abs in a kissy lips crop top during a walk in NYC

Bella Hadid showcases her toned abs in a kissy lips crop top during a walk in NYC
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck squeeze in ‘as much time as possible’ before the fall

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck squeeze in ‘as much time as possible’ before the fall

Latest

view all