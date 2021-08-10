Could Prince Charles’s ascension to throne bring an end to the monarchy?

The British royal family appears to be gradually facing the threats of a collision with a growing number of people wanting to end the monarchy, according to the latest reports.



A third of Britons have supported that claim that the British monarchy should be abolished as it is no longer fit for purpose.

In a new poll done by Redfield and Wilton Strategies for New Statesman, a total of 34 percent of people said they were opposed to Prince Charles taking over the throne and would instead vote for the abolition of the monarchy instead.

Eighteen percent of the people said they would neither the support the abolition nor oppose it, while a meagre five percent were unsure of what their stance was.

The majority of 54 percent, however, voiced confidence in Prince Charles’s ascension and said that they would be in favour of the royal family’s continuation.