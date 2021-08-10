 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Murad Raas warns Punjab schools to get teachers, staff vaccinated by Aug 22 or face closure

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas.
Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas. 
  • Murad Raas directs public, private schools to get teachers and staff vaccinated by August 22.
  • Punjab education minister warns schools of closure if any unvaccinated teacher or staffer is found.
  • “We will also take disciplinary action after finding anyone not vaccinated,” he added.

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas has directed all public and private schools to get teachers and other staff members vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 22.

In a video message shared from his official Twitter account, Murad Raas asked teachers and other staff members to get themselves vaccinated and submit their vaccination certificates at their concerned educational institutions.

Related items

“We have established monitoring teams and they will conduct random visits in schools to check vaccination certificates after August 22,” he added.

The minister warned that if any staff member of any school was found unvaccinated, authorities will close the school.

“We will also take disciplinary action after finding out that any staff member is not vaccinated,” he added.

Earlier, the Punjab School Education Department had ordered teachers, administration and other staff members, of all public and private schools falling under the department’s authority, to get vaccinated against coronavirus by August 21.

Only vaccinated staffers would be allowed to enter the school premises after the deadline, Raas had said on August 4.

The provincial minister had taken to Twitter to share the picture of a written notification issued by the ministry.

“All teachers, administration and staff of public and private schools of Punjab to be vaccinated by August 22nd, 2021. Any individual without a vaccination certificate after the stated date will NOT be allowed in the school premises. Please follow the issued SOPs,” Raas had written on his official Twitter account.

The notification had said that the directives for immediate vaccination of the schools staff had been issued in pursuance of what was agreed in a meeting with the National Command and Operation Centre last month. 

“Pursuant to the discussion, it is hereby ordered that the un-vaccinated employees of the School Education Department shall not be allowed to enter into any school/office after August 21, 2021,” reads the notification.

More From Pakistan:

20 tourists robbed in Swat

20 tourists robbed in Swat
Coronavirus death toll crosses 24,000 mark in Pakistan

Coronavirus death toll crosses 24,000 mark in Pakistan
Talks continue with Pakistan over safe havens for terrorists: Pentagon

Talks continue with Pakistan over safe havens for terrorists: Pentagon
VVIPs are trying to get all kinds of COVID-19 vaccines: UHS vice-chancellor

VVIPs are trying to get all kinds of COVID-19 vaccines: UHS vice-chancellor
PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today, review federal govt projects

PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today, review federal govt projects
Firdous Awan gets cold shoulder from PM Imran Khan: sources

Firdous Awan gets cold shoulder from PM Imran Khan: sources
College principals to be suspended if exam cheating cases reported: Sindh education minister

College principals to be suspended if exam cheating cases reported: Sindh education minister

Saeed Ghani refuses to appear before FIA's cybercrime cell

Saeed Ghani refuses to appear before FIA's cybercrime cell
Cambridge International announces AS and A-Level results for June 2021 exams

Cambridge International announces AS and A-Level results for June 2021 exams

Punjab devises plan for participants during Muharram gatherings

Punjab devises plan for participants during Muharram gatherings
Noor Mukadam case: Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23

Noor Mukadam case: Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer's parents till August 23
47 employees fired for issuing fake identity cards: Chairman NADRA

47 employees fired for issuing fake identity cards: Chairman NADRA

Latest

view all