Murad Raas warns Punjab schools to get teachers, staff vaccinated by Aug 22 or face closure

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas has directed all public and private schools to get teachers and other staff members vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 22.

In a video message shared from his official Twitter account, Murad Raas asked teachers and other staff members to get themselves vaccinated and submit their vaccination certificates at their concerned educational institutions.

“We have established monitoring teams and they will conduct random visits in schools to check vaccination certificates after August 22,” he added.

The minister warned that if any staff member of any school was found unvaccinated, authorities will close the school.

“We will also take disciplinary action after finding out that any staff member is not vaccinated,” he added.

Earlier, the Punjab School Education Department had ordered teachers, administration and other staff members, of all public and private schools falling under the department’s authority, to get vaccinated against coronavirus by August 21.

Only vaccinated staffers would be allowed to enter the school premises after the deadline, Raas had said on August 4.

The provincial minister had taken to Twitter to share the picture of a written notification issued by the ministry.

“All teachers, administration and staff of public and private schools of Punjab to be vaccinated by August 22nd, 2021. Any individual without a vaccination certificate after the stated date will NOT be allowed in the school premises. Please follow the issued SOPs,” Raas had written on his official Twitter account.

The notification had said that the directives for immediate vaccination of the schools staff had been issued in pursuance of what was agreed in a meeting with the National Command and Operation Centre last month.

“Pursuant to the discussion, it is hereby ordered that the un-vaccinated employees of the School Education Department shall not be allowed to enter into any school/office after August 21, 2021,” reads the notification.