Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, 'could be tempted' to write about him

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas could break silence about his relationship with him if she is mentioned in his upcoming memoir.

According to the Daily Mail, Bonas was “shocked” to hear about the Duke of Sussex’s decision to pen an explosive memoir about his life.

The report further quotes a friend claiming that she too could be “tempted to write about [the relationship] now.”

"She could give a different perspective on the relationship,” said the source.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser too gave her take on the possibility of Bonas writing about Harry.

"While the chances of this coming to pass are slim, given Cressida has been nothing but impressively discrete about her Harry romance, the very fact that this question is even being publicly pondered for the first time is noteworthy,” Elser wrote in a piece penned for News.au.com.

"Just in case the possibility of his former friends becoming loose-lipped isn't enough of a worry, Harry's tell-all could also potentially see royal aides given the green light to hit back and to publicly talk about experiences working with Harry and Meghan,” she added. 

