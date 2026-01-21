Jenny Slate's bashing text messages to Justin Baldoni revealed

Jenny Slate comes forward with new messages against Justin Baldoni

Private text messages sent by Jenny Slate about her experience working with Justin Baldoni on It Ends With Us have now surfaced, offering a more harsh look at the tensions that allegedly unfolded behind the scenes of the film.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Slate described the production as “disturbing” and accused Baldoni, who starred in and directed the movie, of presenting a false public image.

In messages dated 2023, Slate told a Sony production executive that she and co-star Blake Lively had both raised concerns about Baldoni’s behaviour on set.

“This has really been a disturbing shoot, and I’m one of many who feel this way,” Slate wrote, according to the documents.

She went on to say, “Justin is truly a false ally and I’m unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he’s crafting as a ‘male feminist’ … like … honestly I have no words to describe what a fraud he is.”

In other messages revealed in the filing, Slate said she had never encountered anyone like Baldoni before, calling him “the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist.”

The recipient of those texts has not been publicly identified.

Slate’s concerns reportedly extended beyond those messages.

During a deposition in September 2025, she was questioned about earlier texts sent to her then-agent, in which she said Baldoni and his business partner, Jamey Heath, “freak me out.”

She accused them of telling “weird lies” and described them as “truly unfit,” while adding that although she wasn’t scared, she felt “repulsed and deeply irritated.”

In those same messages, Slate noted that Blake Lively was dealing with the situation “on a much more serious level.”

Slate also recalled an incident during filming in which Baldoni allegedly passed inappropriate comments about her, saying it was acceptable because his wife was present.

Lively’s attorney, Sigrid McCawley, said the newly released evidence includes sworn testimony and real-time messages from multiple women and argued it shows how concerns were raised as early as Spring 2023 and allegedly dismissed.

Baldoni’s legal team has denied the accusations, calling them false. A hearing scheduled for Jan. 22 will determine whether some or all of Lively’s remaining claims proceed to trial.