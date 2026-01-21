Chris Pratt shares his bit on AI ‘actor' Tilly Norwood

Chris Pratt on AI and Tilly Norwood

Chris Pratt isn’t losing sleep over artificial intelligence taking over Hollywood.

While attending the New York premiere of Mercy on Tuesday night, the actor made it clear he doesn’t believe AI performers pose a real threat to actors, at least not yet, brushing off the growing panic around synthetic stars like Tilly Norwood.

“I don’t feel like someone’s gonna replace me that’s AI,” Pratt said while speaking to Variety.

Addressing the recent buzz around Norwood, he added bluntly, “I heard this Tilly Norwood thing, I think that’s all bullshit. I’ve never seen her in a movie. I don’t know who this b**ch is. It’s all fake until it’s something.”

Pratt’s comments come as AI continues to spark heated debate across the entertainment industry.

While some stars and unions have raised concerns about digital creations replacing human talent, Pratt suggested the conversation has gotten ahead of itself.

He acknowledged that artificial intelligence will likely shake up the business, but said he sees it more as a tool than a takeover.

According to the actor, AI has potential uses that don’t necessarily threaten jobs.

He described the technology as something that can be “an amazing tool in the right hands,” even if it eventually causes disruption. Still, he remained confident that human creativity will remain at the center of filmmaking.

“I don’t think you’re going to replace the human soul of a director or a writer or an actor or a singer or any of this stuff that requires human yearning and suffering and vision in art,” Pratt said, emphasising that emotional depth and lived experience can’t be replicated by software.

The remarks arrive amid ongoing controversy surrounding Tilly Norwood, a synthetic AI actress created by Dutch comedian Eline Van der Velden.

Van der Velden has also defended the project, insisting Tilly is “not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art.”

For Pratt, though, the debate remains largely theoretical.

Until AI stars start delivering real performances that resonate with audiences, he appears unconvinced that anything fundamental about Hollywood has truly changed.