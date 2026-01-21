Rachel McAdams honours Diane Keaton while receiving star on Walk of Fame

Rachel McAdams honoured at Walk of Fame

Rachel McAdams marked a major career milestone this week as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, using the moment to reflect on gratitude, legacy, and the people who shaped her journey, especially Diane Keaton.

The Oscar-nominated actress was honoured Tuesday during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, recognised for a body of work that includes hit films such as The Notebook, Mean Girls, Spotlight and The Family Stone.

While the celebration centered on her achievements, McAdams chose to focus much of her speech on the actors who guided and inspired her, including several who are no longer alive.

“I'd like to thank the stars up above, down here,” she said.

“The legendary working actors who I was given the great gift to learn from. The ones who are no longer with us. To name a few, pioneering Gena Rowlands, the prolific Sam Shepard and my beloved Diane Keaton, who took me under her wing like I was her own daughter.”

McAdams went on to share a piece of advice Keaton once gave her about acting, a lesson that has stayed with her throughout her career.

“She taught me that no matter how long you've been doing this, you have to leave everything you've got on the table,” she said.

“Each performance, you must muster up as much love as you possibly can, and then you'll only feel like a dumb-dumb idiot half of the time in life.”

The moment became more emotional as McAdams thanked her parents, recalling how they supported her dreams from a young age, even enrolling her in theater camp after she begged to appear on Ed McMahon’s Star Search.

Fighting back tears, she asked to “freeze time for a second” to honour them.

“All of it is because of you and the love you gave us and the beautiful childhood you gave us, and for believing in me long before I could grasp how to believe in myself,” she said, adding, “I love you so much. Thank you.”

The ceremony was also a rare public family moment.

McAdams’ longtime partner Jamie Linden attended the event, sitting beside her in the audience.

The couple, who share a 7-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter, are known for keeping their personal life private.

During her speech, McAdams acknowledged Linden and her sister Kayleen, saying through tears, “To Jamie my North Star, Kayleen my other North Star. Thank you for being such a great team. And keeping me quasi-normal.”

Friends and collaborators including Domhnall Gleeson and director Sam Raimi praised McAdams during the ceremony, rounding out a celebration that felt deeply personal.

While the star now bears her name, McAdams made it clear the honour belongs just as much to the people who stood beside her along the way.