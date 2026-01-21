Margot Robbie admits feeling ‘quite lost’ without Jacob Elordi

Margot Robbie has emerged with surprising words about her Wuthering Heights co-star Jacob Elordi, whom she seemingly felt “co-dependent” about, like everyone she works with.

The Australian actress admitted to developing an utterly hooked dynamic with most of the people she works with, often being left feeling “devastated when a job’s over.”

“I’m so co-dependent with people I work with and I love everyone so much and I’m always that person who’s so devastated when a job’s over and I never want it to end,” she said in a new cast interview with Fandango.

“I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob too.”

She also recalled how her fellow Aussie star was always around, even while she was the only one filming.

Addressing Jacob as she revealed that detail, Margot said, “I don’t know if Emerald told you to do this or you did this, but I remember the first couple days on set, he would just be always in the vicinity where I was, but like in a corner, watching Cathy.”

While the film’s director, Emerald Fennell, piped in to say, “I didn’t tell him to do that.”

“I actually had to ask him to leave,” she spoke, causing the group to break into laughter.

“I found myself starting to look around to see where he was,” the Barbie star explained.

Whereas she “was really unnerved and unmoored” whenever he went missing.

“And I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket or something.”

It turns out that Jacob Elordi also agreed with Margot Robbie, saying, “We have a mutual obsession.”

“If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within 5 to 10 meters at all times, watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food. ... She’s just like an elite actor.”

Their ‘mutually obsessed’ dynamic can be experienced in its full glory when Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, comes out February 14.