 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt
Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra is eagerly waiting to be on the set of Jee Le Zaraa with diva Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, saying ‘this makes my heart so happy.”

Taking to Twitter, the Sky Is Pink actor shared a throwback photo with Katrina and Alia from their February 2020 meet up and said “Cannot wait to be on set with this lot. This makes my heart so happy #JeeLeZaraa" followed by a heart emoticon.

She also took to Instagram and shared the same photo and detailed about their next joint venture Jee Le Zaraa.

Priyanka said “Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starters. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!”

“Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!”

She continued “And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling.”

Earlier, the trio announced their next film Jee Le Zaraa, the movie that will mark Farhan Akhtar’s return to direction after Don 2 after over a decade.

More From Showbiz:

Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings

Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings
Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi take road trip to the mountains: See breathtaking photos

Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi take road trip to the mountains: See breathtaking photos
Katrina Kaif 'just loves' her Jee Le Zara girls Alia, Priyanka: 'This makes my heart smile'

Katrina Kaif 'just loves' her Jee Le Zara girls Alia, Priyanka: 'This makes my heart smile'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is about pre-partition courtesans of Heeramandi, Lahore

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next is about pre-partition courtesans of Heeramandi, Lahore
Sana Khan jets off to Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad: See photos here

Sana Khan jets off to Maldives with husband Anas Saiyad: See photos here
Hira Mani: 'Even if Mani was married to someone else, I would have married him'

Hira Mani: 'Even if Mani was married to someone else, I would have married him'
Humayun Saeed wears old kurta after 10 years

Humayun Saeed wears old kurta after 10 years
Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt announce their next film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt announce their next film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
FIRs lodged against Shilpa Shetty, mom Sunanda Shetty in fraud case

FIRs lodged against Shilpa Shetty, mom Sunanda Shetty in fraud case
Danish Taimoor shares a romantic note for wife Ayeza Khan on their 7th wedding anniversary

Danish Taimoor shares a romantic note for wife Ayeza Khan on their 7th wedding anniversary
Aima Baig leaves fans swooning with latest photos from trip to northern areas

Aima Baig leaves fans swooning with latest photos from trip to northern areas
Bollywood actor Anupam Shyam passes away at age of 63

Bollywood actor Anupam Shyam passes away at age of 63

Latest

view all