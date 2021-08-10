Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be on set of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra is eagerly waiting to be on the set of Jee Le Zaraa with diva Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, saying ‘this makes my heart so happy.”

Taking to Twitter, the Sky Is Pink actor shared a throwback photo with Katrina and Alia from their February 2020 meet up and said “Cannot wait to be on set with this lot. This makes my heart so happy #JeeLeZaraa" followed by a heart emoticon.

She also took to Instagram and shared the same photo and detailed about their next joint venture Jee Le Zaraa.

Priyanka said “Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starters. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!”

“Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!”



She continued “And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling.”

Earlier, the trio announced their next film Jee Le Zaraa, the movie that will mark Farhan Akhtar’s return to direction after Don 2 after over a decade.