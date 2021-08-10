 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Web Desk

'Prince William, Kate Middleton steering monarchy in different direction'

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

'Prince William, Kate Middleton are changing the way royals operate,' says royal photographer 

Prince William and Kate Middleton are revolutionising the monarchy and taking it in a different direction.

According to Kent Gavin, who worked as a royal photographer for the Daily Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are changing the way royals operate.

"Kate and William are totally different and operate in a totally different way. They're great," he said, according to Express. "It's the best thing the Royal Family could have."

Gavin said although William and Kate's approach is going to play a role in helping the monarchy adapt to the modern age, nobody can have the same impact as Princess Diana.

"There will never be another Diana," he said.

Talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit, saying that Diana had "gone through similar things" during her time as a royal and would have supported her son.

