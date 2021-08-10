 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Twitterati liken President Arif Alvi's recent typo-filled tweet to Donald Trump's ‘covfefe’

Twitter users compare President Arif Alvi's typo-error filled tweets with Donal Trump's 'covfefe’. Photo Twitter.
  • Arif Alvi was mocked for striking the letter ‘M’ in all his tweets.
  • The twitter trend resulted in the deletion of the tweets from President Alvi’s account.
  • Even Alvi’s son also found the funny side in the trending tweets.

Twitter recently caught President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi in a giddy scandal for posting tweets full of typographical errors, The Print reported Tuesday.

The publication said that the first typo-filled tweet from Alvi gave an impression as if he mistakenly posted on Twitter while trying to call a cab from Pakistan Air Force Golf Club in Islamabad. Later, Mr President was mocked for using the letter ‘M’ repeatedly in all his tweets.

Twitterati compared the typos by Alvi as Pakistan’s ‘covfefe’, referring to the former US President Donald Trump’s typo, which appeared back in 2017. The comparison was prolonged by a series of hilarious memes and tweets by Pakistani Twitter users.

This resulted in the deletion of the tweets from President Alvi’s account, as announced by his consultant, Adil Ansari.

Twitter users were 'still' not at peace over the deletion of posts.

Even, Alvi’s son, orthodontist Dr Awab Alvi, also found the funny side in the President’s “gibberish pocket tweeting” which created a nationwide “Twitter crisis.”

A Twitter user saw the trend as less exciting than that of Trump’s ‘covfefe’.

However, soon after the deletion, the #mum_mmu soon began trending on Pakistani Twitter.

Another user shared a collage of some screengrabs from National Assembly sessions videos, with a hashtag of 'mum_mmu gang'.

Whereas, one of them joked, terming Alvi's typo 'a code word for PTI aunties'.

President Alvi and social media

President Alvi trending on Twitter wasn’t the first time when he created a stir on social media. He even made a TikTok account last month but to his disappointment, the video-sharing app was banned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the country.

