'Flag Day' Sean Penn film featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha to release on August 20

The official trailer of Sean Penn starrer movie "Flag Day" has been released.

The film also features Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick of "Vikings" fame and Sean Penn's daughter Dylan.

Taking to Instagram, Katheryn, who played the role of Lagertha in "Vikings", posted the trailer and said the movie will release in select theaters on August 20.

Oscar-winning Penn plays John Vogel, a real-life wheeler-dealer who lurched from one failed business venture to another, causing heartbreak for daughter Jennifer, who reveres him.