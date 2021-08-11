Kelly Clarkson gets a major win in divorce battle against ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson would not have to pay for Brandon Blackstock’s monthly $81,000 bill for his ranch

American singer Kelly Clarkson just scored a major win in her divorce war with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The American Idol alum would not have to pay for Blackstock’s monthly $81,000 bill for his ranch in Montana, as a judge recently sided with her.

In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, it was ruled that 44-year-old Blackstock must pay the expenses of the property himself as it was his primary residence and place of work.

While this was a solid win for the Breakaway singer, she will have to pay a huge sum for custody of their children, River, 7 and Remington, 5.

Aside from the monthly $45,000 in child support, she will also have to pay 70 percent of the kids’ private school tuition as well as other expenses.