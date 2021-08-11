 
KPL 2021: Warriors' Haider Ali captures hearts of netizens after superb innings

Haider Ali receiving the Man of the Match award. Courtesy: Jang
Haider Ali of the Overseas Warriors joined the top trends on Twitter after his stellar performance in the ninth fixture of the Kashmir Premier League.  

Ali played a brilliant innings of 91 off 57 balls and led his team to a comfortable win against the Bagh Stallions on Tuesday.

His performance won him the Man of the Match award, as well as, the hearts of thousands of cricket fans.

Ali fell short of a century by merely nine runs, however, his brilliant innings were lauded by cricket fans on the micro-blogging site, with his name making the list of top trends on Twitter. 

Many expressed the hope that this innings will be the start of Ali's comeback. 

The Overseas Warriors defeated the Bagh Stallions by five wickets in the match played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. 

The Bagh Stallions batted first and gave a substantial target of 187 to the Overseas Warriors. The Warriors were able to comfortably achieve the target in 19.2 overs for the loss of five wickets. 

