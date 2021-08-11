Ushna Shah is Covid free now

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah, who was tested positive for coronavirus, has recovered from it, she announced on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor shared a statement to inform her millions of fans about it.

She says “After posting about testing positive for Covid, I went viral (see what I did there). Anyway, I keep getting messages by the throngs asking a health update so I’ll just post here: I’m COVID free now.”

Ushna also thanked her fans for their love and support. ‘thanks everyone for the love and support, it was so uplifting!”

The actress further said “This thing took a bit of a toll on my asthmatic lungs, but other than that I’m fit as a fiddle and ready to resume life as it was.”



“A collective thank you to everyone for sending much love my way, stay safe please!” she said followed by a heart emoji.

She posted the statement with caption “This is also to ease the look of fear on people’s faces when I meet them”.

Ushna announced on August 3 she was tested positive for coronavirus even after the two mandatory doses of the vaccine.

She had said, “Even with the two mandatory doses of the vaccine, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”







