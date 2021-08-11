 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
PPP MNA says mouse bit her in her sleep at Parliament Lodges

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

ISLAMABAD: PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani on Wednesday said a mouse bit her while she was asleep at her residence at the Parliament Lodges, as she demanded an end to such incidents.

"Look at my hand," she said on the floor of the National Assembly, while addressing the session. "A mouse has bitten me and I have been administered tetanus and anti-rabies injections."

"How long will this continue to happen?"

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri said that he would ask the Capital Development Authority to ensure proper living arrangements at the Lodges.


