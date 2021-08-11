'Imran Khan will complete his term', Sheikh Rasheed tells Opposition

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. Photo: Screengrab via Twitter.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his term and the Opposition can do whatever it wants, but it will not deter the premier.

Rasheed, addressing a press conference, said that the coming four to six months are pivotal for Pakistan.



"The Opposition is allowed to work within the limits of the Constitution and the law," he said, adding that PM Imran Khan has been given an "incompetent Opposition," therefore, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can do whatever it wants.

"The PDM will see Imran Khan on the PM's seat in the coming December, as well as the next one," he said.

Talking about PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Rasheed stated that he does not know what he is doing.

Taking a jibe at him, Rasheed added that Bilawal has been "giving the vote of no-confidence ever since he was born."

He also spoke about Pakistan's role at the international forefront and said that the country will play an important role in Central Asia.

Discussing PML-N, Rasheed stated that Nawaz Sharif's passport was cancelled on February 16, while Shahbaz Sharif did not file an appeal to get his name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

On terrorism and the Afghan Issue

Rasheed stressed that Pakistan will not be used as a battleground anymore as it has already laid down more than 80,000 lives in the fight against terrorism.

He added: "Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that the country will not allow anyone to interfere in its business, however, there are many tests and difficulties to this approach."

Rasheed warned about the chances of terrorist activities taking place in the country and stated there are some elements aiming to cause anarchy and disruption in Pakistan.

The minister further informed the media that 98% of the Afghan border and 46% of the Iran border has been fenced.

Addressing the Afghan situation, Rasheed said: "Afghans should be concerned about their issues, it is their decision to make."

He clarified that no refugees are coming from Afghanistan into Pakistan via the border and everything is in a "first-class" condition at the border.

Arms' license

Talking about the arms' license, Rasheed said that gone are the days when 100,000 licenses were issued without any formal processes.

"There are now rules, regulations, tax payments, and a standard for issuing arms' licenses to citizens."

He further stated that getting an arms' license is not like obtaining the CNIC or passport, and as long as he is the interior minister, an arms' license will only be issued on merit.

On India's war against Pakistan

The Interior Minister claimed that India and Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) have started a war against Pakistan on media.

"The NDS and India have joined forces to humiliate Pakistan within the international community," he said.