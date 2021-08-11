Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan reopens to worshippers after renovation

The Ganesh Temple in Rahim Yar Khan reopens for worshippers after it was restored and handed over to the temple's committee, on August 11, 2021. — Photo courtesy journalist and activist Dharminder Kumar

A mob had vandalised the temple on August 5.

PM Imran, CJP had taken notice of the incident.

Temple reopened today after swift renovation.

Seventy people arrested so far for vandalism.

The Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan, which had been vandalised last week by a mob, on Wednesday reopened to worshippers.

After the enraged mob attacked the place of worship, the government had the temple renovated within a week.

The attack had prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan, as well as Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take notice of the incident, both of whom sought the arrest of culprits involved in the crime.

The Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani inaugurated the temple today, following which, Ganesh Pooja was performed. The ceremony also featured the hoisting of the national flag and an audio of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah played.

Every human being should follow the teachings of their religion as every religion in the world teaches respect for humanity, the PHC's patron-in-chief said.

On August 5, over a dozen men, armed with sticks, vandalised the temple, shouting slogans and desecrating idols in the place of worship. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from rights activists in Pakistan.

Pakistani lawmakers in the National Assembly had also denounced the Rahim Yar Khan attack, saying that such incidents are unfortunate and call for immediate action.

On the occasion of the reopening today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the reopening of the temple signified the importance the government attaches to the rights of minorities.



"Respect for religious beliefs is our core policy and we will ensure all citizens enjoy life and liberty in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan," the information minister said.

The mob had destroyed the interior as well as the idols (moortis) placed inside the temple. Following the attack, the local Hindu community also fled the area out of fear for their safety.

Besides repairs, a boundary wall has also been constructed outside the temple and plans put in place to provide security to worshippers.

“The Ganesh temple has been restored,” Dharminder Kumar, a journalist and activist who lives in the area, told Geo.tv. “The only thing left to restore are the broken idols (moortis), work on which is expected to begin on August 15.”

To date, 70-100 people who vandalised the temple have been arrested, Kumar said.

“But we have seen that in most cases [where temples are attacked], 100 people are arrested but only five people are punished — those who are usually poor.”

Kumar added that the Hindu community that left their homes are still afraid to return, fearing another attack.

Last year, in December, a frenzied crowd had set ablaze a Hindu saint's shrine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak. A report by Dawn.com said that a mob comprising "more than a thousand people", led by local elders of a religious party, launched the attack to destroy the temple.

