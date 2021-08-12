 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'getting along' as they rebuild their ties

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton seem to be putting the past behind them and getting closer with each passing day.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge have reconnected and are getting along really well.

"Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," said a source.

"Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family,” the insider added.

Earlier in June, it was revealed by royal expert Camilla Tominey that the two royal wives want to rebuild their relationship.

"Having grown up being close to her own siblings, Pippa, 37, and James, 34, the Duchess remained keen to bury the hatchet even after the interview aired to a global audience of millions, seemingly for the sake of two-year-old Archie’s relationship with his cousins," wrote Tominey in The Telegraph.

More From Entertainment:

Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850

Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850
Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teased by unwanted house guest: Video

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teased by unwanted house guest: Video
Oscar winner Almodovar gets apology from Instagram over poster controversy

Oscar winner Almodovar gets apology from Instagram over poster controversy

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday

Chris Hemsworth surprised by kids on his 38th birthday
Amber Heard steals attention with her sizzling snap to mar Johnny Depp's award win

Amber Heard steals attention with her sizzling snap to mar Johnny Depp's award win
Meghan and Harry weren’t invited to Obama's birthday bash: Here's why

Meghan and Harry weren’t invited to Obama's birthday bash: Here's why
Billie Eilish hilariously responds to fan over 'boring' comments about her style

Billie Eilish hilariously responds to fan over 'boring' comments about her style
Prince Charles and William fear Andrew's scandal may damage reputation of monarchy

Prince Charles and William fear Andrew's scandal may damage reputation of monarchy
Rihanna wakes up like a dream for any entrepreneur

Rihanna wakes up like a dream for any entrepreneur
Prince Andrew may be stripped of his HRH title as he faces rape lawsuit

Prince Andrew may be stripped of his HRH title as he faces rape lawsuit
David Schwimmer breaks silence on romance with Jennifer Aniston: denies dating Friends' co-star

David Schwimmer breaks silence on romance with Jennifer Aniston: denies dating Friends' co-star
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton working on Netflix collaboration

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton working on Netflix collaboration

Latest

view all