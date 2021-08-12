 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Hardy weighs in on future career prospects after 'shifting priorities'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

'I think there’s less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids,' said Tom Hardy 

Tom Hardy revealed he has less dedication to work after he has shifted his focus towards becoming a better father. 

During an interview with Esquire, the Venom star shared, "I didn’t pay much attention to structure and discipline as a kid, but without it now, being a father, I’m lost."

Hardy, a father of three, added. "I had an opportunity to observe the world and my own behaviours and how I lived my life and what’s important and what isn’t." 

During the pandemic, which Hardy said was filled largely with “15-minute workouts in the garden, home-schooling and making sourdough," he came to a conclusion about where he wants to focus his attention.

"I think there’s less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff," Hardy said. 

"If you’ve got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it’s not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It’s going out live. This is one-time," the actor continued. 

