Tom Hardy weighs in on future career prospects after 'shifting priorities'

'I think there’s less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids,' said Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy revealed he has less dedication to work after he has shifted his focus towards becoming a better father.

During an interview with Esquire, the Venom star shared, "I didn’t pay much attention to structure and discipline as a kid, but without it now, being a father, I’m lost."

Hardy, a father of three, added. "I had an opportunity to observe the world and my own behaviours and how I lived my life and what’s important and what isn’t."

During the pandemic, which Hardy said was filled largely with “15-minute workouts in the garden, home-schooling and making sourdough," he came to a conclusion about where he wants to focus his attention.

"I think there’s less reason to work, ultimately, because the life-drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff," Hardy said.

"If you’ve got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it’s not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It’s going out live. This is one-time," the actor continued.