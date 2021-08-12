Hira Mani stuns in regal bridal wear, fans dub her look 'killer': See Photos

Hira Mani stuns in regal bridal wear, fans call her look 'killer': See Photos

Hira Mani looks like a dream in her latest photos.

The mother-of-two recently modeled for a makeup brand in red bridal wear and looked absolutely breathtaking for the camera.

While giving a shoutout to all the brides-to-be, Hira exuded sheer grace carrying dull gold jewelry paired with a subtle makeup look.

Fans of Hira, who could simply not resist praising the star, were quick to garner love on the Do Bol actor.

'Killer," wrote one fan while another dropped fire emoticons.

Take a look:







