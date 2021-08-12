 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Why did Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers try to kill herself?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Why did Eminems ex-wife Kim Mathers try to kill herself?

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers was so overcome with grief of her mother's death that she had allegedly attempted to take her own life.

Four days prior to her suicide, she reportedly penned a heartbreaking note saying that she wished she died instead of her.

According to TMZ, police and paramedics rushed to Kim’s home in response to a call of a suicidal person.

At the scene, Kim was reportedly aggressive to the point that authorities had to restrain her.

The outlet reported that Kim had cut herself after it was found that she had multiple small lacerations on her leg with a significant amount of blood on the floor.

She was rushed for a psychological and medical evaluation but has since returned home for recovery.

The rapper had met Kim in 1988 at a house party and began dating in high school.

They later welcomed their daughter Hailie Jade in 1995 and tied the knot four years later.

Their relationship however did not last long as they divorced in 2001 only to remarry in 2006 and divorce again a few months later. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson slammed by Charles over 'outrageous' living conditions

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson slammed by Charles over 'outrageous' living conditions
Prince Harry accused by William of turning against his own blood

Prince Harry accused by William of turning against his own blood

'Jeopardy!' makers announce Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik as new hosts

'Jeopardy!' makers announce Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik as new hosts

Lil Nas X says he has found 'the one': 'It’s just a feeling'

Lil Nas X says he has found 'the one': 'It’s just a feeling'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go house-hunting again, duo eyeing $85million mansion

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go house-hunting again, duo eyeing $85million mansion
Tom Hardy weighs in on future career prospects after 'shifting priorities'

Tom Hardy weighs in on future career prospects after 'shifting priorities'

Terry Crews gives his take on Hollywood’s bathing debate

Terry Crews gives his take on Hollywood’s bathing debate
Princess Eugenie joins Queen at Balmoral after Prince Andrew gets sued

Princess Eugenie joins Queen at Balmoral after Prince Andrew gets sued
Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her 'to be more confident'

Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West for teaching her 'to be more confident'
Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'

Hugh Jackman chases memories in submerged Miami in 'Reminiscence'
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'getting along' as they rebuild their ties

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton 'getting along' as they rebuild their ties
Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850

Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake slice sold for £1,850

Latest

view all