MGK drops his new music video featuring Tarvis Barker

Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday left his fans excited as he dropped the video for new song “Papercuts” which is a part of on his upcoming album, Born With Horns.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the video features black-and-white footage showcasing MGK riding a motorcycle with horns down Sunset Boulevard.

MGK is surrounded by masked characters who rage as the video progresses.

“Bleach my hair, mess it up/Take my life, dress it up,” he sings. “Signed a deal, I got paper cuts/They wanted them, but they got us.”

The video also featuring Travis Barker was announced earlier in the week.

MGK's sixth studio album is the follow-up to 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, which was also produced by Barker.