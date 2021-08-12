MGK drops his new music video featuring Tarvis Barker

 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday left his fans excited as he dropped the video for new song “Papercuts” which is a part of on his upcoming album, Born With Horns.

Directed by  Cole Bennett, the video features black-and-white footage showcasing MGK riding a motorcycle with horns down Sunset Boulevard. 

MGK is surrounded by masked characters who rage as the video progresses.

“Bleach my hair, mess it up/Take my life, dress it up,” he sings. “Signed a deal, I got paper cuts/They wanted them, but they got us.”

The video also featuring Travis Barker was announced earlier in the week.

MGK's sixth studio album is the follow-up to 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, which was also produced by Barker.

