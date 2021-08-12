 
Waqar Zaka gives Olympian Arshad Nadeem gift of Rs1 million

Thursday Aug 12, 2021

Waqar Zaka (left) and Arshad Nadeem (right). Photo: File
  • Arshad Nadeem given the money as a gift for his performance at the Tokyo Olympics. 
  • Pakistanis should stop relying on the government to provide athletes support, says Waqar Zaka. 
  • The gift is a gesture to "encourage" other athletes, says TV host. 

Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem was awarded Rs1 million by TV host Waqar Zaka for his brilliant performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. 

The athlete was given the gift on his return to Pakistan by Zaka who streamed the handing over of it live on his Facebook page. 

Zaka stated that the purpose of giving the money is to appreciate Nadeem's efforts. 

He added that he had promised on a local television show that whatever he earns from social media, he will give some of it to Nadeem. 

"We make enough money to support our people," Waqar Zaka said. 

Talking about India, Zaka noted that the country has promised presents for their athletes. "Pakistanis should not depend on the government to appreciate these athletes," he said.

He added that the purpose of giving the amount is also to "encourage" other athletes. 

Addressing the athletes, Zaka stated that they should look at Olympic records on Google and make a list of targets. 

If the athletes are able to achieve the targets, not only him but the whole nation will support them. 


